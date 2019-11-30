|
|
Leonard (Lenny) Allen Huffine, 62, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 23, 1957, he was the son of Joyce Huffine of Waltersburg and the late Leonard Huffine.
He attended Connellsville High School. Beside spending time with his family, his favorite activity was being in the woods of his family farm in Greene County, which he shared with his brothers and sisters. Lenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching football.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Kisha Sherwood (Rich) and grandchildren of Connellsville; his son, Jonathan Huffine (Jessie) of Carmichaels; his sister, Shelly Miller (James) of Dickerson Run; his brothers, Barry Huffine (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant, James Huffine (Kim) of Waltersburg, and Dan Huffine (Trudi) of Dawson; his sisters, Valerie Miller of Dickerson Run, Veronica Geary of Vanderbilt, and Tammy Evans (Ross) of Perryopolis; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Huffine of Vanderbilt.
Lenny was laid to rest at a private memorial service in Carmichaels last Wednesday.