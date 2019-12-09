|
Leonard J. "Swifty" Czekaj, 92, of Mount Pleasant, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.
He was born May 15, 1927, in Mount Pleasant, the son of the late Peter and Caroline Piwowar Czekaj.
Known to many also as "Duz," he attended the former Ramsay High School. Swifty was an active athlete in his early life, playing in many amateur basketball and baseball leagues. He was employed at the former Modulus Corp. for many years, and he later was employed in cemetery care at the Visitation Catholic Cemetery and at Green Ridge Memorial Park. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving during World War II. He was a member of the Kosicuzko Club and the Polish Falcons and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Robin Czekaj and his wife Kathy of Plano, Texas; David Czekaj and his wife Jean of Beckley , W.Va.; Jan Brooks and her husband David of Mount Pleasant; Ruth Koch and her husband Karl "Chip" of Plano, Texas; Michael Czekaj and his wife Lindsay of Mount Pleasant; John Czekaj of Plano, Texas; Gregory Czekaj and his wife Carla of State College; and Daniel Czekaj and his wife Patty of Chardon, Ohio; 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Swifty was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Helen J. Brodak Czekaj in 2016; his brothers, Joseph "Doodie," Frank "Smiles," Stanley "Jerry," Walter "Jake," Thomas "Buck," Louis "Archie" and Edward Czekaj, and his sisters, Helen Wisniewski, Sophie Demagall and Jean Etling.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. in Visitation R. C. Church with Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside by the Mount Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. A parish wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by the offering of the Rosary by the Visitation Rosary Altar Society.
