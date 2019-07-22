Leonard L. "Butch" Ohler, 74, of Normalville, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 13, 1945 in Normalville, a son of the late Howard "Nun" Dewitt and Opal Ruth (Sanner) Ohler.

He was employed through and retired from Lichtenfel's Nursery of Somerset as a truck driver.

Butch enjoyed his cabin, hunting and fishing.

Butch is survived by his companion of 35 years and light at the end of the tunnel Bessie Shroyer; daughter Sylvia Hurt and fiancé Robert Soares; grandsons Josh Ohler and fiancée Audum Bianco, and Jonathan Hurt and fiancée Sabrina Spiker; granddaughter Jessica Soares and fiancé Brandon Widener; great-granddaughter Gracie Widener; great-grandson Landon Spiker; step-daughters Linda Goodwin and fiancé Clyde Hurt and Tanya Rummell and husband Ronnie; step-grandchildren Lacey Goodwin Nicholson, Travis Goodwin and wife Melissa, and Cody Rummell; six step great-grandsons; siblings Bernard Ohler and wife JoAnn, Joyce Martin and companion

Wayne, Doris Logan and husband Buck and Howard Ohler and wife Doris; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Leonard L. Ohler, Jr; stepson Carl Shroyer; sister Teed Ohler Frederick; and brothers Larry T. Ohler and Rodney Ohler.

Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St. Connellsville, PA 15425 from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, with the Pastor Keith Solomon officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.