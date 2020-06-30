Leslie A. Reshenberg
Leslie A. "Les" Reshenberg, 75, of Pennsville, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 14, 1944, in Connellsville, a son of the late Elsie Reshenberg Greene.

Les was owner/operator of Reshenberg Trucking before retiring from Stone & Company in Connellsville. His love for woodworking and race cars was known by many who knew Les. Winning the 1972 track championship at the legendary Heidelberg Raceway, Pittsburgh, was one of Les's many accomplishments. Les was a member of the Polish Club, Connellsville.

Les is survived by his wife, Catherine (Grimm) Reshenberg; son, Gregory A. Reshenberg and wife Tamara of Uniontown; two daughters, Leslie Malia and husband Robert of Connellsville, and Caroline "Carrie" Armstrong and husband Neil of Bullskin Township; grandchildren, Gregory R. Reshenberg, Liam Reshenberg, Brennen Malia, Allison Malia, and Eli Armstrong; stepdaughter, Carla Barnhart and husband Cecil; mother-in-law, Frances Grimm; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Curt and Mary Grimm, Art Grimm, and Sandra Owens; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Les was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Gustav (Gus) and Anna Reshenberg.

Les's family would like to thank Excela Health Home and Hospice nurses Sandy and Anne; Wormack Inc. caregivers Peggy, Lori, and Sandy; Arnold Palmer Cancer Center; and family support for all their care and compassion for Les throughout the last year.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
