|
Leticia "Letty" Basco Perez, 82, was unexpectedly called home to be with our Lord on Feb. 3, 2020, while visiting in the Philippines.
She was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines, to the late Ismael and Maria Acopra Basco. She was a member of St. Rita's R.C. Church and its Christian Mothers. Letty finished premed studies at Letran College in Manila, then earned her bachelor's degree in education with a master's degree in English. She taught English at the Notre Dame of Marbel University in Koronadal City, South Cotobato.
Letty arrived by ship in the U.S. on July 4, 1962, in San Francisco, Calif. She later earned her AMI Montessori Teacher Certification in Philadelphia and went on to help open one of the first AMI Montessori schools in the area. Letty also taught in New Jersey.
Once the family moved to Connellsville, she became a full-time homemaker and devoted mother, while also working part-time as a substitute teacher. Letty taught in the school districts of Connellsville, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, as well as at Conn-Area Catholic. Before fully retiring, she worked full-time at Verna Montessori School in Mt. Pleasant alongside the Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate Conception of Ivrea, whom she dearly loved.
Letty, as she was fondly known, was an avid bowler and tennis player. Letty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, dancing, playing mahjong for hours, tending to her plants and flowers, traveling all over the world, and volunteering. In addition to volunteering on medical missions with the Philippine American Medical Society of Western PA for 19 years, her biggest devotion was volunteering for the Notre Dame Service in Lourdes, France, where thousands of Christians would pilgrimage. Letty looked forward every year to her time in Lourdes, where she would volunteer for two weeks every September.
She did this for nearly 20 years, making many friends including her very special friend, Phil McGrath of Ireland.
Letty is survived by her husband, Dr. Godofredo B. Perez who was devoted to her care. Letty also is survived by her children, Gerry (Debbie), Gil (Rachel), and Gemma (Randall); grandchildren, Gabriella, Nico, Aminah, Lillian and Caroline; and her faithful "favorite four-legged child," Tucker. Also surviving are her brothers, Eduardo, Ismael, Jr., Jesus, and Ramon; as well as her sisters-in-law, brothers in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends all over the world.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her eldest son, Freddie; sister Gertrudes; and parents-in-law, Alejandro and Aurora Perez.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Members of St. Rita Christian Mothers will hold a ritual at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.