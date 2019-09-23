|
Lewis H. Welch, 87, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 9:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
Lewis was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Smithton, a son of the late Bryan S. and Margaret (Spotosky) Welch. He married Lucy (Shaffer) Welch on May 16, 1957.
Lewis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired after 51 years of service with Mashuda Corporation, working as an operating engineer with Local Union #66. He and his wife, Lucy, were longtime and faithful members of the Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Scottdale and enjoyed woodworking together.
Lewis will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 62 1/2 years, Lucy (Shaffer) Welch; his two sons, Barry Rohm and his wife, Shirley, and their children, Michelle, Barry, Michael and families, and Dallas Welch and his wife, Jaye, and their children, Matthew, Heather, and families; his daughter, Cindy Welch Rhodes and her husband, Randy, and their son, Justin, and family; his brother, Robert Welch, and his wife, Lois; his sister-in-law, Joanne Bollinger Welch; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Sgt. Dallas Welch (killed in action during WWII in Germany), Bryan W. Welch (March 16, 1995) and Willis P. Welch (July 21, 1996).
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring Street, Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com).
At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. A memorial service was held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 106 N. Chestnut St. Scottdale, PA 15683. Love Lasts Forever!