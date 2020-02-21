|
Lillian Opal Joy (Balsley) Smith, 89, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Connellsville, daughter of the late John Herbert and Lydia Ritenour Joy of Connellsville.
Her name was Lillian, but most people knew her as Opal.
She was a Connellsville TOPS member for years and volunteered at the Bullskin Senior Center kitchen, Highlands Hospital, and the American Red Cross blood drive.
She had been retired from Anchor Glass as a selector for 35 years.
She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach with her family, going to the casino with her daughter, and playing cards with her great-grandsons, who brought great joy to her life.
Opal is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Thomas Smith, with whom she lived; two very special granddaughters, who cared for her very much, Teressa and husband Christopher Sosko and Jennifer and husband Mitchell Powell; three thoughtful and caring great-grandsons, Timothy, Nicholas, and Daniel Sosko; her loving brother, Donald Joy; two estranged sons; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Balsley in 1985; brother, Raymond Joy; and sisters, Helen Trump and Mabel Moweary.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N.Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
A private funeral, at Opal's request, was held Friday.
The family would like to thank the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greensburg and Heartland Hospice Team.
Rest in peace, Mom.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.