|
Lilliann Carol Eutsey, 72, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born April 20, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Allen P. and Cora (Saxon) Miller.
She was a lifelong member of Calvary Assembly of God Church, Connellsville.
Throughout her life, Lilliann worked as a housekeeper at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
Lilliann enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches.
She loved her children and her grandchildren with all her heart, and she loved her dogs dearly.
Lilliann is survived by her children, Tammy Boris and husband David, Ronald Eutsey and wife Nathalie Rayes, Wendy Wilson and husband Joe, and Jesse Eutsey and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Amanda Boris, Joseph Boris and wife Sarah, Anthony Rayes Eutsey, Brett Grier, Jesse Eutsey Jr. and wife Courtney, and Nalalie Eutsey; and great-grandchildren, Kingston Hardy and Vesta Hardy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D. Eutsey
(2014); paternal grandparents, Edith and Harry Miller; maternal grandparents, Margaret and John Saxon; and her grandson, Joshua Grier.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Matthew Goldsberry officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.