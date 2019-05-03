Lillie May Loffer, 89, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully in her family's embrace late Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born May 29, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Alexander and Myrtle Blair Loffer.

She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1947, and was also a graduate of the Philadelphia School of the Bible. Lillie May was also a graduate of Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C. She then went on to receive her master's degree in education from Temple University, Philadelphia.

Prior to her retirement, she was an educator for Zachariah Connell Elementary School, Connellsville, with 35 years of service.

She loved birdwatching in her spare time and was an enthusiast of the opera. She played the flute, organ and piano. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Lillie was a member of the Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, Lillie May was predeceased by her niece, Linda Lesniowski (Dec. 9, 2014); great-nephew, Adam Kiliany (Oct. 14, 1995); sister-in-law, Nancy Loffer (March 16, 2015); and brother-in-law, Walter P. Lesniowski

(April 6, 1981).

Those left to honor Lillie's life include her sister, Catherine N. Lesniowski of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Blair Loffer and wife Phyllis of Fishertown, Pa., and Chester Loffer of West Liberty, Ohio; her nieces and nephew, Cathy Lesniowski of Connellsville, Jane Ann Kiliany and husband John of Scottdale, and Walt Michaels and wife Stephanie of Alum Bank, Pa.; and a number of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Private graveside services and interment were held Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Pleasant to share remembrances of Lillie with her family, with Pastor Rick Fox officiating for the service.

Lillie May's family would like to graciously thank Eicher's Family Home for the exemplary care and compassion shown towards Lillie and her family.

Lillie May's arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, 417 Pittsburgh St.,Scottdale