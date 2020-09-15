Linda Carole Jones (nee Watson), 76, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home with family by her side.

Linda was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Connellsville.

She moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1962 and to Amherst, Ohio, in 1971.

She graduated from Connellsville High School with the Class of 1961. She attended Durban Business School in Pennsylvania and Dyke College in Cleveland, leaving just shy of receiving her B.S. in finance to move to Amherst.

Linda worked at Republic Finance and later Commercial Credit. She worked at World Publishing Company from 1968 until moving to Amherst in 1971. She and her husband, Barry, owned and operated the Midas Auto Service Center in Oberlin, Ohio, from 1982 until selling the business in 2012.

Linda loved to travel. She was able to travel to Europe three times, and while there, she was able to visit her father's grave at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in Saint-Avold, France. She also visited England twice. Her love of the beach took her to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the Bahamas several times.

Linda had numerous collections but was best known for her collection of cute and unusual frogs.

She loved dogs, especially her miniature Schnauzers, of which she had five.

She survived by her husband of 53 years, Barry; a daughter, Wendy Carole Panzner (Joseph); grandchildren, Joseph and Ramona Panzner; two sisters, Yvonne Gayle Guard (the late Donald), Marlene Kay Haggerty (Jack); and a brother, Russell Dale Watson (Vickie). Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Freda O. Watson Fox (nee Humphreys) in 2013; father, First Lt. Russell Watson in 1944 (WWII France); and stepfather, Thomas Fox Jr. in 2008.

Services were held privately by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's memory to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda's family. Please visit our online guestbook at www.hempelfuneralhome.com to share a memory or a condolence.