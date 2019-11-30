Home

More Obituaries for Linda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Miller

Linda D. Miller Obituary

Linda Diane Miller, 68, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born June 18, 1951, in Connellsville, the daughter of Mary Etling Whipkey and the late Wade Whipkey.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church, Connellsville. When she was well, she attended weekly bingo at the Everson firehall with friends, and in her free time, she enjoyed puzzle books, computer games, and watching movies and Steeler football with her husband. But Linda most enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play.

Surviving are her husband, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sept. 24, 2019; children, Robert Miller Jr. (Lisa), Nadine Graft (Nathan), and Amy Craig (Raymond); grandchildren, Timothy, Rita, Adam, Amber, Nathaniel, Jacob, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Zachary, and Olivia; sister, Cindy Hodge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, William Whipkey.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Lee and congregation for prayers and support through her illness and Excela Home Health and Hospice.

At Linda's request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, Richard Rega, funeral director.

Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

