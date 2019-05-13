Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Firestorene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Firestorene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda J. Firestorene Obituary

On May 7, 2019, Linda Joyce Firestone, 69, of Connellsville, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Merle and Lillian Fowler Lowry; her brother, John; and her sons, Brian and Chris.

Linda is survived by sisters, Susan Lowry and Mark Zellers, both of Uniontown, and Lisa Zubovich and husband Paul of Juniata; children, Charles Cooley and wife, Anna, of Fairchance, Stacie Check and husband, Don, of Big Spring, Texas, and Tina Firestone of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Miranda, Christian, Marissa, Savannah, Alex and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Jordan, James Jr, and Cara Maria; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and cousins.

At Linda's request, there will be no viewing or memorial service. It was her wish that all who loved and knew her would not mourn her passing, but celebrate her life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St, Dunbar, Pa. 15431.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now