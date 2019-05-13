On May 7, 2019, Linda Joyce Firestone, 69, of Connellsville, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Merle and Lillian Fowler Lowry; her brother, John; and her sons, Brian and Chris.

Linda is survived by sisters, Susan Lowry and Mark Zellers, both of Uniontown, and Lisa Zubovich and husband Paul of Juniata; children, Charles Cooley and wife, Anna, of Fairchance, Stacie Check and husband, Don, of Big Spring, Texas, and Tina Firestone of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Miranda, Christian, Marissa, Savannah, Alex and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Jordan, James Jr, and Cara Maria; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and cousins.

At Linda's request, there will be no viewing or memorial service. It was her wish that all who loved and knew her would not mourn her passing, but celebrate her life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St, Dunbar, Pa. 15431.