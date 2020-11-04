1/
Linda L. Shultz
1944 - 2020
Linda L. Shultz, 76, of Dunbar, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at WVUH Ruby, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born July 26, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Wayne and Edith Heller Beatty.

Linda was a 1961 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed at Pechin's Market for over 35 years. She was a member of the Valley Sportsmen Club and the Eagles Club of Connellsville. Linda was a kind, caring soul to everyone. She had many friends who adored her wit and charismatic personality. She went above and beyond for her family and friends. She will be missed dearly to all that knew her. Linda could light up any room she went into.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Martin and his wife Brenda of Farmington, Chris Martin of Dunbar, Chad Martin and his wife Valerie of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Kelly Martin and Bonnie of Uniontown, and Amber Bell and her husband Robert of Uniontown; her stepchildren, Tom Shultz and his wife Anita of Dunbar, Mark Shultz and his wife Terri of Belle Vernon, Matthew Shultz and his wife Lisa of North Carolina, Samuel Shultz and his wife Melanie of Wichita, Kan., and Heather Breig and her husband Richard of Connellsville; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, William Beatty and his wife Mary of Connellsville; and one sister, Beverly Twig and her husband Don of Hyndman.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Shultz; a grandson, Christopher Martin; and a brother, Donald "Loose" Beatty.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of services, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Rich Schimansky officiating.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
