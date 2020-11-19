1/
Linda M. Powell
1944 - 2020
Linda Mardel (Shroyer) Powell, 76, of Connellsville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

She was born June 10, 1944, at home, a daughter of William and Jenny (Hillen) Shroyer.

Linda was a member of the World Christian Outreach Ministries.

Throughout her life, Linda was a loving homemaker to her family and will be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her son, Keith Powell and wife Jodi of Connellsville; daughter, Tina Powell; two special grandsons, who lived with her at home, Jesse Wassell and Gerald Wassell; grandchildren, Kelli Lash, Kaylie Lash, Kristal Lash, Ashley Powell, Lee Powell, Jennifer Thomas, Kori Powell, Brandon Powell, Tyler Powell, and Gerald Powell Jr., all of Connellsville; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul Shroyer, Ruth Christman, Ester Powell, and Floyd Shroyer, all of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Powell Sr.; sons, Gerald Powell Sr. and Lee Powell Jr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

No visitation and services will be held, and interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
