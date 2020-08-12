Linda Sue Pandullo, 64, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born March 18, 1956, in Erie, a daughter of the late Donald Holbrook and Myrna Cross-Lohr.

Linda worked for ContactUS in Grindstone.

Linda is survived by three sons, John, Joseph, and Anthony Pandullo; and a brother, David Holbrook and wife Karen of South Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by an infant daughter, Diane; and a sister, Brenda McBeth.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

