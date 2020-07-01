Linda Susan (Prinkey) Yatta, 64, of Normalville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at home.

She was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Somerset, a daughter of Margaret (Shaffer) Prinkey and the late Charles Nelson Prinkey.

She was a self-employed housekeeper.

Linda is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Gary Yatta; daughter, Tammy Ann Lilley of Normalville; sons, Charles Martell and Timothy Martell, who are both of Illinois; sisters, Jenny, Carol, and Patty; brothers, Johnny, Timmy, and Davey; grandchildren, Michael, Warren, and Dezarea Lilley; and great-grandson, Levi James,

In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Martell; and two brothers, Joey and Freddie.

Arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Linda's wishes, there will be no viewing held, and interment will be held privately.

