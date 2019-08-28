Home

Lisa M. Lees


1970 - 2019
Lisa M. Lees Obituary

Lisa Marie (Anderson) Lees, 49, of Charleroi, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

A daughter of the late Rudolph Anderson and Vicki (McKnight) Anderson, who survives and resides in Charleroi, Lisa was born in North Charleroi on Jan. 25, 1970.

A resident of Charleroi for the past 30 years, Lisa grew up in Elco. She had been employed as an assembly line worker at Fourth Street Barbeque Copacking in Speers.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert David Lees; two brothers in-law, Clifton (Diann) Donaldson of Belle Vernon and Thomas Lees (Christine Motycki) of Charleroi; a sister in-law, Dana (Gary) Mc- Coy of Cottage Grove, Minn.; and uncles and aunts, Joe and Adele McKnight of Connellsville, Bob and Lois McKnight of Belle Vernon, and Dave McKnight and Selena Goode of La Porte, Texas.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Lynn Anderson in 1985; maternal grandparents, Robert and Ida McKnight; and paternal grandparents, Rudolph (Evelyn) Anderson and Dorothea Terhorst.

Visitation and funeral services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929- 5300.

Visit the website at www.FergusonFuneralHomeAnd- Crematory.com.

