Lloyd Melvin Irwin, born Feb. 18, 1970, in Connellsville, entered into his eternal rest Nov. 1, 2020, at age 50.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Melvin Lilley; and mother, Patricia Ann Irwin.

He was survived by his companion, Rene Terensky; daughter, Lindsey Thomson and grandchildren, Tysen Thomson and La'Jaya Thomson of Monessen; six siblings, Linda Zubia, Marci Lilley, Tonya Booher, Angela Lilley, Greg Lilley and Ronald Lilley; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Lloyd (Peanut) was a loving and caring man. He was rough around the edges with a dash of stubbornness but always made everyone laugh because of his great sense of humor. He was a jack of all trades and could build anything, and he was a master carpenter by trade. An avid Steelers fan, he never missed a game.

Peanut will be dearly missed by all friends and family.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held, and he will be laid to rest in the mountains beside his father at a later date.