Lois Irene Fosselman (Wild) passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Lois was born June 6, 1922, in Elmwood, Wisc. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Stout) with a degree in home economics. She joined the USO to serve her country in the fight for freedom in WWII.

She met her husband to be (Don) during the war at Fort Lewis, Wash. She settled in Connellsville in 1948 with Don, where she raised four children: Don Fosselman and wife Sherry of Parkersburg, W.Va., Julie Roccograndi and husband Lynn of Richboro, Bruce Fosselman and wife Patty of Allentown, and Eric Fosselman and wife Patti of Landenberg. Lois had 11 grandchildren, Don and wife Wendy, David, Michael, Peter, Dana, Laura, Paul, Ted, Anna, Jack, and Claire; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Nick.

Lois was an independent and strong-willed woman. Up until 2019, she lived an active and vibrant life in Connellsville. She was the first woman to serve on the board of the Carnegie Free Library. She retired from teaching home economics at Junior High West in 1986. She enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, traveling (the Outer Banks was a favorite), reading, playing all forms of cards (bridge and gin rummy especially), classical music, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.

Lois will be truly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Don; a sister, Virginia Hansen; and brother, Frank Wild.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as a sister-in-law, Nona Wild of Elmwood, Wisc.; and great friends and neighbors, Paul and Jean Whipkey.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.