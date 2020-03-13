|
|
Lola Grace Hollis, 77, of Everson, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor.
Lola was born March 4, 1943, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George and Blanche (Porterfield) Miller.
She was a supervisor at Goodwill for many years.
Lola is survived by her husband, Sherman Hollis; children, George M. Lint, Terry E. Lint, Vickie G. Hollis, and Peggy A. Hollis; grandchildren, Michael S. Hollis, Sheree L. Hollis, Casey L. Hollis, Geri A. Feick, plus several more grandchildren; great-grandson, Henry R. Bowers; sister, Sandy Hahn; and brother, George Miller.
Family and friends will be in received for a memorial visitation from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be held privately.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.