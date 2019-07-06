Loreen Reanne Berger, 59, of White, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital as the result of a 5-year battle with cancer. On June 26, 1960, Reanne was born, the youngest of four daughters, to the late Franklin and Thelma Moheny McElhaney of Connellsville. She was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1978. There, she met her soulmate, Kevin Berger, whom she married on June 26, 1982. Reanne was an active member of the Buchanan Church of God in White, where she was a former board member and assisted with Sunday schools, Vacation Bible Schools, and many other projects and charities throughout the past four decades. For many years, she was the manager at the Old General Store in Donegal. Her greatest love was being among friends, especially as a mother and grandmother. She was known for her natural eye for decorating in a rustic, country aesthetic and her love for antiques. She also enjoyed and held a wealth of knowledge in classic films and television. Reanne was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Thelma McElhaney; her oldest sister, Carla Laws; and father-in-law, Dwaine Berger. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kevin Berger; son, Dwaine and her daughter-in-law Amy; their two children and the lights of her life, grandson Eli and granddaughter Eva; son, Joel and his girlfriend Megan and stepgranddaughter Bella; two sisters, Nadine Eichenmiller and Renee Kovach; her mother in-law, Shirley Berger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.