Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Lorelei Collins


1966 - 2020
Lorelei Collins Obituary

Lorelei Collins, 53, of Dunbar, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

She was born July 24, 1966, in Connellsville, a daughter of Lois Murray Cecil of Dunbar and the late Larry Collins.

Lorelei was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and Penn State Fayette Campus. She worked as an accountant at various area businesses, including the former Williamhouse. She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by four uncles, Ernest Murray Jr. of Dunbar, Clyde Hughes of Dunbar, Wayne and Mark and their families; five aunts, Connie, Linda, Jeannie, Debbie and Cindy and their families; her nieces and nephew, Brittany King and her husband Josh of Dunbar, Lacie Collins of Dunbar and Aiden Collins of Dunbar; her great-nephew, Javon King of Dunbar; cousins, Dwayne Hughes and his wife Dana of Uledi, Amy Hughes of Uledi, Susan Bollibon and her husband Mark of Vanderbilt, Veronica Campbell and husband of Uniontown, Michael Moore and wife Audrey, Harry Bigriggs of Texas, Randy, Sherry, Allen and his wife, Kathy and her husband, Jan and her husband, Lonnie, David Voda and wife Sherry of South Connellsville, and Denise Voda of Connellsville; her caregivers, Billie Richter, Jack Stephens, Nathan Emerson and Desiree Martin; her many friends; and her pets, her dog, Bear and cats, Bandit and Tiny Tot.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a sister, Leanne Collins; and a nephew, Brian Keith Lind Jr.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time in the Greenwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are suggested in memory of Lorelei Collins.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

