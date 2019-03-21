Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Lorraine Alberta Casino, 89, of Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, formerly of Normalville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She was born July 25, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Elmer A. and Carrie Porterfield Miller.

Lorraine was a resident of Normalville for most of her life and was a graduate of Connellsville High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at her sister's store, Miller's Grocery in Normalville, for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxie Dillon and husband Robert; granddaughter, Carrie Ann; great-granddaughter, Sydney; and sister, Dolly Joan Newill.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Casino in 2011; sister, Alma Jean Bartolotta; and brother, Elmer J. "Bucky" Miller.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

