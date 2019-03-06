Lou (Mary D.) Ross, 66, of Scottdale, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Unity Township, surrounded by her loving family.

Lou was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Helen Marie (Hendricks) Deluka and the late Chris D. Deluka, who passed away in 2008.

Lou married John A. Ross Jr. on April 22, 1972.

Lou was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was owner and proprietor of Mt. Pleasant Sub n Pub since 2004, a family business that began in 1984, and previously worked at the former Winky's in Connellsville. A graduate of Latrobe High School, Class of 1970, she was a member of the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist, Scottdale. Lou was noted for her cooking and her cheesecake, and she was an ardent volunteer, raising funds for the , , and the MS Foundation.

Lou will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 46 years, John A. Ross Jr.; her three children, Michael Ross and wife Ma Fe of Catonsville, Md., Jennifer Banks and husband Doug of Scottdale, and Elizabeth Jackson and husband Dave of Bethel Park; her four grandchildren, Riley Banks, Mikayla Ross, Madison Jackson, and Reese Jackson; her sister, Kristen Neville and husband Thomas of Galloway, N.J.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Paul Deluka, in 1960; her father-in-law, John A. Ross Sr., in 1999; and her mother-in-law, Norma G. Ross, in 2015.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Friday and from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, the hour of parting prayers, in the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Father Andrew Kawicki as celebrant.

The Ministry of Consolation will recite prayers at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials may be made to the at 724-834-5116.

Love lasts forever!