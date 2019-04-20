Louella J. (Livingston) Fuller, 68, of Scottdale, passed away at 6:23 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Louella was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry and Virginia (Murtland) Livingston.

She was married to Robert L. Fuller, who passed away in 1976.

Louella was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and spent many years in various positions in the food service industry before retiring. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, playing games or cards, swimming, having picnics, and doing puzzles.

Louella will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Kim Cornish and her husband Scott of Scottdale and Jennifer Fuller of Woodstock, Ga.; her seven grandchildren, Frank Gregor and wife Jen of Bolivar, Mo., Alysia Stephens and husband Dave of Scottdale, Anthony Cornish of New Stanton, Jordan Miller of Mt. Pleasant, Ryan Fuller of Bullskin Township, and Sophia and Anthony Lizza, both of Woodstock, Ga.; her five great-grandchildren, Tristan, Andrew, and Montana Gregor, and Mason and Logan Stephens; her sister, Joanne Goldberg and her husband Howard of South Connellsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. "Bobby" Fuller (July 12, 2011); her brother, Harry Livingston Jr.; and her two sisters, Debra "Debbie" King and Darlene Joy Fisher.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Love lasts forever.