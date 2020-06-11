Louella P. Cummings
1926 - 2020
Louella Pearl (Patsy) Cummings, 93, of Morrell, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was born July 4, 1926, in Leisenring, a daughter of the late Richard H. and Daisy (Miller) Johnson.

Louella is survived by two sons, Thomas A. Johnson, and Robert Cummings and wife Julianna, all of Morrell; three grandchildren, Nayna, Jenelle, and Justin; one great-grandson, Kyle; and one brother, Richard H. Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Louella was predeceased by her husband, Herbert E. Cummings; and a sister, Lois Legge.

Friends will be received from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 11, 2020.
