Louella Pearl (Patsy) Cummings, 93, of Morrell, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was born July 4, 1926, in Leisenring, a daughter of the late Richard H. and Daisy (Miller) Johnson.

Louella is survived by two sons, Thomas A. Johnson, and Robert Cummings and wife Julianna, all of Morrell; three grandchildren, Nayna, Jenelle, and Justin; one great-grandson, Kyle; and one brother, Richard H. Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Louella was predeceased by her husband, Herbert E. Cummings; and a sister, Lois Legge.

Friends will be received from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

