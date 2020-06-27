Louis N. Rose
1988 - 2020
Louis Nicholas "Lou Dogg" Rose, 31, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Louis was born Dec. 1, 1988, in Connellsville, a son of Larry and Cyndi (Paduone) Rose of South Connellsville.

Louis was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and cousin. He will be deeply missed and remembered by everyone who knew him. Louis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed many things, such as skiing, biking, floating down the river, kayaking, hunting, fishing, and camping.

In addition to his parents, Louis is survived by brother, Robbie Rose and wife Sara; sister, Autumn Cordaro and husband Craig; his girlfriend, Maria Koppert; his beloved dog, Keechi; and nieces and nephews, Louie and Siena Rose, and Guytano Cordaro.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
