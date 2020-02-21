Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Jacobs Obituary

Louise Jacobs, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.

She was born Aug. 16, 1952.

She was a graduate of North Miami Senior High School and of Miami Dade College, where she studied mental health and social work.

Louise is survived by a son, Shawn Jacobs of Florida; a brother, Clark Vernon of Hot Springs, Ark.; a sister, Melody Vernon; and her friends, James Keefer, Pauline Aquino, Dante Aquino, and Harry Keefer, all of Connellsville.

Louise was predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Heather Tormey.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -