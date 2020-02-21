|
Louise Jacobs, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1952.
She was a graduate of North Miami Senior High School and of Miami Dade College, where she studied mental health and social work.
Louise is survived by a son, Shawn Jacobs of Florida; a brother, Clark Vernon of Hot Springs, Ark.; a sister, Melody Vernon; and her friends, James Keefer, Pauline Aquino, Dante Aquino, and Harry Keefer, all of Connellsville.
Louise was predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Heather Tormey.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
