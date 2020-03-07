Home

Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2756
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
Loye E. Dillinger Sr.


1945 - 2020
Loye E. Dillinger Sr. Obituary

Loye E. Dillinger Sr., 74, of Ligonier, passed on Wednesday, March 5, 2020.

He was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Scottdale, son of the late Henry and Rose (Layman) Dillinger.

Loye was a car manufacturer.

He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Martha (Shroyer) Dillinger; and father of Loye E. (Connie) Dillinger Jr. of Connellsville, John (Dorthy) Dillinger of Connellsville, and Stacie Rose of Bolivar. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive, as well as his sisters, Anna Jane Hresko of Mt. Pleasant and Ruby Walters of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Henry Dillinger; and his sisters, Shirley Kaneski, Hazel Daniels, Virginia Richter and Judy Blankenship.

Friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Keith Solomon officiating.

Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.

