LuAnn Killinger Clair, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
LuAnn was born June 13, 1953, in Mt Pleasant, a daughter of the late Frederick Hake Killinger and Kathryn June O'Toole Killinger.
LuAnn was a Penn State University graduate and employee of Elliot Company, Jeannette.
LuAnn is survived by her husband, Calvin E. Clair; son, Terry A. Webber and wife Janice of Port Orange, Fla.; and grandchildren, Kerstin N. Webber and Tristan S. Webber; stepdaughter, Jody Clair-West and husband Sean of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Sean A. and Ryan West; stepson, Chris Clair and wife Yan of Irwin; granddaughter, Emma Clair; adopted daughter, Jessica Murray-Warner of Scottdale; sister, Kathleen Zaffina and husband Pete of Scottdale; sister, Bonnie Stoner and husband Michael of New Market, Md.; brother, Fred R. Killinger and wife Barbara of Everson; and brother, George W. Killinger and wife Linda of Scottdale; sister, Robin Nickelson and fiancé Dave Buberniak of Grindstone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
LuAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandy June Webber, on May 26, 2002; and her sister, Diana Lee Fernandez, on April 7, 2001.
Private services for the family are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremations Services, Inc. Scottdale.
A celebration of life will be held for LuAnn's family and friends from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Shamrock Room at Bud Murphy's, Connellsville. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Wigs for Cancer Survivors at Beverly's Beauty Solutions, 4625 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601.
