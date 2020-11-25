Lynn Marie Rega Karol, 55, of East Huntingdon Township, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly Sunday evening, Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 26, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Joseph Rega of Kingview and Kathleen Zaffina of Scottdale.

Lynn was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1983. She was a cosmetologist and held a degree from Douglas Business Institute in medical coding and billing. She was also a certified nursing assistant.

She was a loving mother and Nanna to her son and grandchildren, who she enjoyed spending quality time with.

Lynn is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Lynn is survived by: her stepfather, Pete Zaffina; stepmother, Diane Rega; her loving son, Edward John Karol of Monessen and his father Thomas Karol of Natrona Heights; her stepchildren, Michelle Allum of Washington and Debra Karol of Monongahela; her three grandchildren, Thomas, Jaxton and Roman Karol; her siblings, Jenny Kashin and husband John of Mt. Pleasant,

Jeremy Rega and wife Brandi of Apollo, James Zaffina and wife Jenny of Acme, and Bruce Zaffina and wife Tami of Greensburg; a close friend, Alan Hall of Scottdale.

Lynn was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Mark Zaffina on Oct. 20, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation or services at this time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Lynn's family and friends.

