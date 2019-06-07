Lynn Q. Miller, 58, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Upton's Personal Care Home, Normalville.

He was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Confluence, a son of the late Orville E. and Leona P. Shroyer Miller.

Lynn was a former employee of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. He enjoyed country music, NASCAR racing, and going to Bud Murphy's for a beer and turkey Reuben sandwich with his brothers. He especially loved his pet dog, Daisy Duke.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was predeceased by his brothers, Ray W. Miller, Jerome Miller, Wiley Miller, and Lonnie Miller; and his niece, Holly Miller.

Lynn is survived by his brothers, Leroy Miller and wife Marcia of Mill Run, Les Miller and wife Sharon of Mill Run, and Larn Miller of Mill Run; his sisters-in-law, Irma Miller of Chalk Hill and Juanita Miller of Mill Run; and his nieces and nephews, Benji Miller, Brent Miller and wife Beth, Tom Miller and wife Lauren, Skylar Miller and fiance Joe Kasunic, all of Mill Run, and Beth Prinkey and husband John of Normalville; and a special cousin, Roger Shroyer of Mill Run.

Family and friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Randy Newell officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

