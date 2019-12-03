|
M. Jean Mendicino, 70, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
Jean was born Jan. 14, 1949, and was the daughter of the late James and Jane Kelly Behe.
Jean attended Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, and formerly was employed in customer service.
Surviving are her children, Jim Mendicino of Michigan, David Mendicino of Connellsville, Joseph J. (Erika) Mendicino of Acme, Donna J. (Lenny) Stefl of Mt. Pleasant, and Natalie A. Mendicino of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, James, Brienna, Blaze, Vance, Sara, Molly, Ashley, Daniel, Grace and Nathanel; great-grandson, DJ; a sister, Peg Costello of Philadelphia; brothers, James Behe of Pitcairn, and John (Debra) Behe of North Versailles; and a sister in-law, Jackie Behe.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Behe; and brother-in-law, Brian Costello.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, the hour of service, at Saloom-Rega
Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, with Father Paul Lisik officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean may be made to , 100 Matson Ford Road, Suite 215, Radnor, PA 19087; or to the Charcot-Marie Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036, or www.cmtausa.org.
Richard Rega, funeral director.