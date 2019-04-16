Mabel Tissue Gaddis, 91, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Wheeler (Dunbar Township), a daughter of the late Russell Robert and Carrie Yauger Tissue.

Mabel was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School and attended the California University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Dunbar and was its historian for many years. Mabel was a member of the Order of Eastern Star #247 and served as Worthy Matron in 1969. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of the Red Hats, the Silver Sneakers, and the Uniontown YMCA.

Mabel was a master crafter and enjoyed ceramics, bead work, crocheting, quilting, sewing, and gardening.

Mabel will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her daughter, Karen Martin of Dunbar; her son-in-law, James Martin of Dunbar; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Sprenger-Gaddis of St. Charles, Ill.; her grandchildren, Kara J. Martin of Dunbar, Brian Martin and wife Shelli of Connellsville, and Benjamin Gaddis of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Brennan, and Corinne Martin; and her sister-in-law, Irene Tissue of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Dale Gaddis; her son, Robert Dale Gaddis; a brother, Harold Tissue; and her sisters, Helen Willard and Janet Lancaster.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with the Rev. Michael Brinker officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.

The Order of Eastern Star #247 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.