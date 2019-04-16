Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Mabel Gaddis

Mabel Gaddis Obituary

Mabel Tissue Gaddis, 91, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Wheeler (Dunbar Township), a daughter of the late Russell Robert and Carrie Yauger Tissue.

Mabel was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School and attended the California University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Dunbar and was its historian for many years. Mabel was a member of the Order of Eastern Star #247 and served as Worthy Matron in 1969. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of the Red Hats, the Silver Sneakers, and the Uniontown YMCA.

Mabel was a master crafter and enjoyed ceramics, bead work, crocheting, quilting, sewing, and gardening.

Mabel will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her daughter, Karen Martin of Dunbar; her son-in-law, James Martin of Dunbar; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Sprenger-Gaddis of St. Charles, Ill.; her grandchildren, Kara J. Martin of Dunbar, Brian Martin and wife Shelli of Connellsville, and Benjamin Gaddis of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Brennan, and Corinne Martin; and her sister-in-law, Irene Tissue of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Dale Gaddis; her son, Robert Dale Gaddis; a brother, Harold Tissue; and her sisters, Helen Willard and Janet Lancaster.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with the Rev. Michael Brinker officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.

The Order of Eastern Star #247 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

