Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Malinda S. Mitchell Obituary

Malinda S. Mitchell, 64, of Leisenring, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the South Fayette Nursing Center, Markleysburg.

She was born March 25, 1955, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Merrill K. and Vivian Irene Cole Mitchell.

Malinda was graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1973 and then received her associate degree in business administration from Penn State University. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Chico State University in California. She worked as a software engineer for MicroSoft Corporation. Malinda was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant and was a member of the Connellsville American Legion. Malinda also enjoyed stamp collecting.

Malinda will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving sister, Roberta Smith and husband, Robert, of Leisenring; her nieces Jennifer Coss and husband, Phillip, of Leisenring and Katherine Smith and husband, Drew, of Connellsville, and her six great nieces and nephews.

As per the family's wishes there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430). To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com

