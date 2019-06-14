Home

More Obituaries for Margaret Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Christman

Margaret Christman Obituary

Margaret Gallagher Christman, 83, of Bowdon, Ga., formerly of Mt. Braddock, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home.

She was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Mt. Braddock, daughter of John Gallagher and Margaret McDonough Gallagher.

She retired from Higgins General Hospital as a nurse.

Surviving are sons, Kerry "Keith" Kimmel (Rita), and Robert "Ric" Christman (Tiffany), both of Bowdon, Ga.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Blanche Jones, of Brunswick, Ohio; sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Christman; brothers, John, Charles, Thomas, James and Joseph; and sisters, Dorothy Sosinsky and Elizabeth Gallagher.

In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

