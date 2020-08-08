Margaret D. Williams, 99, of Dunbar (Little Summit ) died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born April 8, 1921, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Devore Knapp.

She is survived by three children, Carol Johnson and her husband Jim of Mt. Pleasant, H. James Williams and his wife Rosemary of Bridgeville, and Debra Tomko and her husband Jerry of Little Summit; her grandchildren, James Williams of Connellsville, Sydney Maybury of Arkansas, Lori Richter of Connellsville, Bryan Tomko and his wife Cara of Little Summit, Andrew Tomko and his wife Brooke of Uniontown, and Courtney Kline of Bethany, W.Va.; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Knapp of Dunbar.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry L. "Bud" Williams; sisters, Ann, Mary and Sue; and brothers, Andy, Ed and Joseph.

Viewing and services will be private for the family, with interment in Green Ridge Memorial Park. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Estates for their loving care of Margaret during her time there, especially, Becky, Jim, Desiree, Danielle and Haley.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

