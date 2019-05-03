Margaret Ellen Donaldson Geary, 86, of Champion, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Somerset. The Lord took Margaret after a long and brave 4-year battle with cancer.

She was born June 14, 1932, in Rogers Mill, Springfield Township, a daughter of the late Bruce and Henrietta Bassinger Donaldson.

Margaret was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Somerset. She loved flowers and gardening in her flower beds and making wreaths for all occasions. She also loved spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra Hoffman and her husband Neil of Somerset; her grandchildren, Neil Hoffman Jr. and his wife Carol of Somerset, and Heather Hoffman of Somerset; her great-grandchildren, Zachary Hoffman of Jenners, and Sophie and Gabriel Hoffman, both of Somerset; her great-granddaughter-in-law, Shawna Smithbauer Hoffman of Ebensburg; her great-greatgrandsons, Liam and Elijah Hoffman of Ebensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Geary in 1987; her son, Mark Thomas Geary; an infant daughter; and her siblings, Jasper Donaldson, Edward Donaldson, Daisy Fitzpatrick, Sarah Porterfield, and Harold Donaldson; and half-brother, Donald Pirl.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her nephew, Sam Donaldson, and her niece, Darla Cramer, for their help and special visits.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, with Pastor Barry Ritenour officiating.

Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.

