Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation R.C. Church
Margaret E. Sikora


1945 - 2019
Margaret E. Sikora Obituary

Margaret E. "Peggy" Sikora, 74, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

She was born March 6, 1945, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Gallentine Grimm.

Peggy was a 1963 graduate of the former East Huntingdon Township High School. She was formerly employed at Powerex in Youngwood, and she was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.

She is survived by three children, Barbara Kujawa and her husband, Richard, of Mount Pleasant; Michael Sikora and his wife, Debbie, of Scottdale, and Matthew "Charlie" Sikora of Mount Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Gresh and her husband, Gary, of Latrobe; Michael Sikora Jr. and his wife, Emily, of Fredrick, Md.; Joseph Fagan III of Pittsburgh; Kaitlyn Fagan of Dayton Ohio; Andrew Sikora and his fiance, Adrielle, of Orlando, Fla.; Alec Kujawa of Mount Pleasant, and Lyndsey Kujawa of West Palm Beach, Fla.; eight great grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Madden, McKinley, Jackson, Zander, Ethan and Garrett; one brother, Frank Grimm and his wife, Nancy, of Scottdale and one sister, Thelma McCormick and her husband, Jim, of Scottdale.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Martin W. Sikora, in 2008; her brothers, Lloyd, Clyde, Ivan, Bob, John, Ted and Dave Grimm, and a sister, Agnes Oldland.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Visitation R.C. Church with Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

