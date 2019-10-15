|
Margaret E. "Peggy" Sikora, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.
She was born March 6, 1945, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Gallentine Grimm.
Peggy was a 1963 graduate of the former East Huntingdon Township High School. She was formerly employed at Powerex in Youngwood, and she was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Kujawa and her husband Richard of Mt. Pleasant, Michael Sikora and his wife Debbie of Scottdale, and Matthew "Charlie" Sikora of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Gresh and her husband Gary of Latrobe, Michael Sikora Jr. and his wife Emily of Frederick, Md.; Joseph Fagan III of Pittsburgh; Kaitlyn Pegg and her husband Brad of Dayton, Ohio; Andrew Sikora and his fiancee Adrielle of Orlando, Fla.; Alec Kujawa of Mt. Pleasant, and Lyndsey Kujawa of West Palm Beach, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Madden, McKinley, Jackson, Zander, Ethan and Garrett; one brother, Frank Grimm and his wife Nancy of Scottdale; and one sister, Thelma McCormick and her husband Jim of Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Martin W. Sikora, in 2008; her brothers, Lloyd, Clyde, Ivan, Bob, John, Ted and Dave Grimm; and a sister, Agnes Oldland.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation R.C. Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery.
A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
