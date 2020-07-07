Margaret Ellen Stefan (Grimes), 82, of Connellsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Elmer S. Stefan, she was known as "Peg" or "Granny" to most.

She was born Aug. 5, 1937.

She was very loved by family members through her last days. Peg was the eldest of 16 children. She loved spending time with her family, especially playing with the children as babies. She also enjoyed playing solitaire and drinking coffee at the table. She preferred small social gatherings to large parties. Anyone who knew Peg knew she was tough and a fighter until the end.

She is predeceased by her parents, Elmer Leroy and Mary Ann Grimes; siblings, Robert, Shirley, Connie, Jim, Pete, Esther, and Judith; and son, Tim; as well as other beloved family members and friends.

She is survived by and will be missed by her children, Janet (John) Porterfield, Richard (Debra) Stefan, and David (Kathryn) Stefan; as well as by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.