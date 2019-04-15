Home

Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Margaret J. Tissue Obituary

Margaret Jane Tissue, 86, of South Park Township, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward "Lefty" Tissue. She is survived by her loving children, Lisa (Joseph) Buckwalter, Cindy (Harry) Caulkett, Edward K. (Pauline) Tissue Jr., and Jayne (Thomas) Arend; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Mike) Adamsen; and brother, Robert C. (Carol) Murray Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Colson and Gladys Kathryn (Bennett) Murray; and her granddaughter, Kristine Arend.

Margaret graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1951. After graduating, she went to work for West Penn Power and later in life worked for PNC Bank.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Monday, April 15, and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday April 16, at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Park Library at southparklibrary.org.

Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

