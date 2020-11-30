Margaret Louise (Vargo) Ringer, 84, residing at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, formerly of South Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Soberdash) Vargo.

She was a graduate of Connellsville High School in the Class of 1954.

Margaret was employed through Burn's Drug and the G.C. Murphy Company as a clerk for many years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Connellsville and was a member of the ladies' auxiliary of South Connellsville Fire Department.

Margaret is survived by her loving children, Jeanne Zavatchen and husband Michael of Uniontown and Albert E. Ringer II and wife Margaret of Connellsville; grandchildren, Samantha Zavatchen McCahill and husband Sean of Uniontown, Jessica Zavatchen-Crespo and husband Daniel of Coraopolis, and Sean Ringer of Connellsville; great-grandson, Tyson McCahill of Uniontown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ringer; and sisters, Mary Ann Towzey and Dolores Collins.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Monday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Kerri Clark officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the family requests masks are to be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be followed during visitation and funeral services.

Margaret's family would like send a special thank you to the staff at Mt. Macrina for their compassion and care for Margaret over the years.

