Margaret M. Carbonara
1920 - 2020
Margaret M. Carbonara, 100, of Connellsville, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 15, 1920, in Lambert, a daughter of the late Michael and Raffaela Bocahino Carbonara.

Margaret was a 1938 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed for 44 years at the Anchor Hocking Closure Division. Following retirement, she worked for the Daily Courier for several years. Margaret was a member of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church and the Ladies Lodge #1686. She was an avid bingo player, especially at the New Haven Hose Club, where she was known as Aunt Margaret to all.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, including her niece, Patty Matthews and her husband Charles, with whom she resided.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen, Joseph, Andrew, Anthony and Carmen; and her sisters, Helen, Josephine, Margaret and Mary D'Andries.

Family and friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Rita's R.C. Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik officiating. (Everyone is asked to meet at the church.)

Interment will follow in St. Rita's Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Rita's R.C. Church
