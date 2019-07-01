Margaret M. Goswick (nee Massanova), 94, of Norwalk, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Norwalk Memorial Home after a lengthy illness.

She was born Jan. 13, 1925 in Connellsville and had been a Norwalk resident for the past 12 years moving from Vermilion, Ohio.

Margaret worked for Fruehauf Trailer Corp. as a welder and had also worked for Halls Nursing Home and Riverview Nursing Home.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion and the VFW Post No. 7576 Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, crafts, canning, traveling and visiting with family.

She is survived by her sons George (Myrna) Goswick of Chesapeake, Va., and Glen (Pamela) Goswick of Amherst; daughter Kathy (Mike) Grote of Huron; grandchildren Mike, Matt, Kelley, Megan and Daniel; great-grandchildren Casey, Morgan, Nora, Lucy and Henry; brother Gerald (Renie) Massanova of Vermilion; and her sister, Julia Tutich of Connellsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Goswick in 2007; parents Raphael and Anna (nee Kirik) Massanova; son Donald Goswick; grandson James Weston; sisters Viola Hart and Anna Simpson; and her brothers Mike and Tony Mass.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St., Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange St., Vermilion, OH 44089. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Back to the Wild Inc., P.O. Box 423, Castalia, Ohio 44824; Vermilion Food Pantry, 990 State St., Vermilion, OH 44089 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

