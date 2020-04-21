Home

Margaret Pratt


1912 - 2020
Margaret Pratt Obituary

Margaret Martin Pratt died Jan. 25, 2020.

Margaret was born Dec. 1, 1912, in Dunbar to Clyde and Denise Martin.

She graduated from Dunbar Township High School and received an associate degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She was a life member of the Connellsville Chapter Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Pratt Ferguson of Normal, Ill., and Frances Pratt Pope of Issaquah, Wash.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

