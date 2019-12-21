|
Marguerite "Peggy" Mercer, of Covington, Ga., passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 78.
Born in Connellsville to the late Edward and Marguerite (Duncan) Fitzgerald, she was proud of her Irish heritage.
Ms. Mercer was a faithful parishioner at St. Anna's Catholic Church, in Monroe, Ga., where she was happily involved with the Active Catholic Enthusiastic Seniors. Additionally, she was a member of the "Shoe Shoppers" – a group of fellow teachers who gathered in fellowship each month. She was the epitome of the accolade "a servant's heart," always serving others, whether it was volunteering as a teacher's aide at Covington First United Methodist Church, teaching the blind and special needs children of Newton County, or simply serving those in need. Ms. Mercer enjoyed scrapbooking, baking, swimming and walking, but above all, she cherished her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marguerite (Duncan) Fitzgerald; sisters, Jean Ann Lee, Nancy F. Markl; brother, Edward Fitzgerald Jr.; and stepdaughter, Wenona Mercer Carter.
Left to honor her memory are her daughter and son-inlaw, Kerri Lynn and Charlie Brooks; son and daughterin law, Kevin Michael and Amanda Mercer; stepsons, David "Todd" Mercer and Trent Gregory Mercer; and grandchildren, Kaylee Ann Brooks, Madeline "Maddie" Susan Brooks, and Carolyn Grace Brooks; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, Ga. A memorial Mass in tribute to the life of Ms. Mercer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Anna's Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe, Ga., with Father Daniel R. Toof officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604, www.cfnega.org
To place online condolences, visit www.caldwellandcowan.com.