Marian Faye Hartman Welker, 87, of South Connellsville died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born May 10, 1933, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Marjorie Longanecker Hartman.

Faye was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and she had previously worked at Anchor Hocking Glass.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Wiltrout and her husband John of South Connellsville and Deborah Dickert and her husband Steven of Radcliffe, Ky.; two grandsons, Scott Dickert and Alicia and Brian Dickert and Tracey; three great-grandchildren, Conner, Luke and Sophia; one brother, Earl Hartman of South Connellsville; and one sister, Gloria "June" Kulczak of Maryland.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Stuart E. Welker in 2009; brothers, Dean, Bud and William Hartman; and sisters, Betty Haines and Laverne Blosnich.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.