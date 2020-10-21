1/
Marian F. Welker
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian Faye Hartman Welker, 87, of South Connellsville died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born May 10, 1933, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Marjorie Longanecker Hartman.

Faye was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and she had previously worked at Anchor Hocking Glass.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Wiltrout and her husband John of South Connellsville and Deborah Dickert and her husband Steven of Radcliffe, Ky.; two grandsons, Scott Dickert and Alicia and Brian Dickert and Tracey; three great-grandchildren, Conner, Luke and Sophia; one brother, Earl Hartman of South Connellsville; and one sister, Gloria "June" Kulczak of Maryland.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Stuart E. Welker in 2009; brothers, Dean, Bud and William Hartman; and sisters, Betty Haines and Laverne Blosnich.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved