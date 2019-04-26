Marian Fair Stockman, 81, of Dunbar Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Laurel Ridge Care Center, Uniontown.

She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Merle and Kay Takac Fair.

Marian was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1955 and also received a business degree from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. She had worked as a secretary for the Department of Energy at the Bettis Atomic Laboratory in Dravosburg. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi women's organization and a member of the Connellsville Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church.

Marian was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, George Wilson Stockman III and wife Carla of Mt. Pleasant, Lisa Malago and husband Mike of Connellsville, and Tina Stockman of Springfield, Mo.; her grandchildren, Kyli Stoner of Pittsburgh and Kenny Stoner of Springfield, Mo.; her sister-in-law, Linda Griffiths of Stowe, Ohio; and her dear friend, Glenda Piccioni of Dunbar.

Marian was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, George Wilson Stockman Jr., on Dec. 18, 2003.

The family would like to thank the Laurel Ridge Center nurses and staff and OSPTA Hospice for all of the wonderful care given to Marian during her illness.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant.

A committal service and entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 116 South Second St., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Marian Stockman.

