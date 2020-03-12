|
Marie A. Schroyer, 92, formerly of Smithton, passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.
She was born May 2, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Mary Jurko Trayter.
Marie was a longtime, active member of the former St. Timothy's R.C. Church, Smithton.
She enjoyed gardening at her home when she was able and loved her grandchildren.
Marie is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her daughters, Suzanne Maroney of Greensburg, Mary Jo Matey of North Carolina, and Angelique "Angie" Kraisinger of Mt. Pleasant; her former sons-in-law, Regis Maroney of Smithton and Paul Kraisinger of Mt. Pleasant; her 10 grandchildren, Melanie Matey King, Nathan Maroney, Natalie Maroney and husband Brandon Tracy, Brandon Matey and wife Caroline, Megan Sikora and husband Ryan, Joshua Maroney, Tara Marie Kraisinger, Cameron Paul Kraisinger and wife Maria Malyn Kraisinger, Jon Paul Kraisinger, and Owen James Kraisinger; her great-grandchildren, Nina Maroney, Sophia Maroney, Bella Maroney, Nathan Maroney, Dominic Maroney, Luke Sikora, Reese Sikora, Trinity King, Ethan King, Micaiah Matey, Elijah Matey, and Carson Stone Kraisinger.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Owen Schroyer (Sept. 24, 1992); her sisters, Velma McKinney, Grayce Schroyer, Margaret Barozzini, Ethel Nogrady and Irene Urick; and her brothers, John Trayter and Lewis Trayter .
A private visitation will beheld for Marie's family in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, followed by private funeral Mass in The Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Church, Scottdale, with Fr. Elmer Alforque, administrator, as Celebrant.
Private committal services and interment will follow in St. Timothy's Parish Cemetery, Smithton.
